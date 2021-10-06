Lockdown creates clown shortage in Northern Ireland

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND – OCTOBER 31: Revellers dressed as clowns pose for photographs as they arrive for a Gothic Ball taking place inside a former church on October 31, 2015 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Derry has established itself as the number one Halloween destination in the world according to a recent poll with hundreds of thousands of visitors and enthusiasts taking part in the week long City of Bones festivities. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — With all the shortages that have come with the pandemic, the latest is a lack of clowns in Northern Ireland.

According to NPR, it’s taken 500 days for circuses in Northern Ireland to open back up again.

The clowns couldn’t wait that long, so they went to EU nations that already eased their COVID restrictions to get jobs there.

Circuses in Northern Ireland are getting desperate to fill these positions, this could be a good place to start if you’re willing to relocate and the clown career path interests you.

David Duffy, co-owner of Duff’s Circus says he’s been holding online clown auditions and there’s is no previous clown experience required.

“there’s a lot more to being a clown than just putting on a big red nose and a big, baggy pair of pants. You have to be able to read your audience in a short couple of minutes, to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them,” said Duffy.