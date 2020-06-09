Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, more summer festivals canceled

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, the Air and Water Show and the Chicago Jazz Festival have been canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The Chicago Tribune reported news of the cancellations on Tuesday.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Lollapalooza instead plans to hold a weekend-long streaming event July 30th – August 2nd.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

