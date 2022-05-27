ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During the national formula shortage, parents are getting desperate to find formula for their newborns.

A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have caused shortages across the United States.

At the center of the nationwide baby formula shortage is a single factory: Abbott Nutrition’s plant that has been closed for more than three months because of contamination problems.

In mid-February, Abbott announced it was recalling various lots of three powdered infant formulas from the plant, after federal officials began investigating rare bacterial infections in four babies who were fed formula. Two of the infants died. But it’s not certain the bacteria came from the plant; strains found at the plant didn’t match the two available samples from the babies.

On Friday morning, a baby formula giveaway was held in the parking lot of the Discovery Center Museum, at 711 N Main Street.

Marissa Jacobo, a mother of a baby girl who was born only 17 days ago, says breastfeeding is not an option for her.

“I can’t breastfeed because of a medicine that I take,” she said.

She said she’s found it difficult to find formula to feed her baby.

Jacobo visited the Discovery Center on Friday where volunteers handed out three brands of popular formula: Enfamil, Gentle Ease, and Nutramigen.

Robert Martin, a father of two nine-month-old boys, was one of the recipients. “That brought a joy to my heart,” he said.

The formula was made possible through a partnership with UW Health SwedishAmerican, which handed out sample formula made available to doctors and pediatricians.

“Because we have so many people, [we] were not able to give out cases and cases, but I’m hoping we’re giving them enough to give them several days to a week’s worth of formula. They, obviously, need to continue to look for it but, hopefully, this is taking a little bit of stress off their plate,” said Paula Culvey, UW Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) manager.

Physicians and pediatricians recommend contacting them regarding obtaining sample formula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.