BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – Stateline first responders honored one of their own Saturday.

Former Belvidere Police Officer Royal White passed away last Sunday. Dozens of law enforcement officials paid their respects at White’s memorial service this morning at Anderson Funeral Home.

White was a founding member of the Belvidere SWAT team, a hunter safety instructor, and a master firearms instructor.

White Served the city of Belvidere for 34 years.