(WTVO) — If you a play guitar, the rock band Smashing Pumpkins might have a job for you.

The band announced Friday that it has opened an application process to replace outgoing guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Schroeder, 49, announced his departure last October, saying “Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path,” Blabbermouth reported.

Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain issued a statement later, saying “We thank Jeff for his ceaseless dedication to the band and our great fans. Words can not express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too.”

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested,” the band wrote Friday on Instagram. “Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com“