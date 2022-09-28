ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is no overlooking Rockford’s manufacturing past.

In its heyday, Rockford was one of the most prosperous industrial hubs in the United States and is still considered by some as the “Screw Capital of the World.”

But what else has put Rockford, Illinois, on the map? How about ethnic food? More specifically, how about the city’s Swedish pancakes?

It shouldn’t be a shock that Swedish pancakes have been a staple on local menus for as long as they have. In fact, the tasty breakfast dish has been here since the first Swedes came to Rockford in the 1850s, when innovators like John Nelson laid the foundation for the city’s manufacturing legacy.

As a result, when Swedish pancakes are mentioned in Rockford, it is not uncommon for a variety of restaurants to be part of the conversation.

Here’s a few of those restaurants. And whether you top your cakes with lingonberries or strawberries, these local places won’t let you down.

Mary’s Market

Mary’s has two locations that both serve made-from-scratch Swedish pancakes that come in orders of two, three, and four. Mary’s locations are at 4431 E. State St., and 2636 McFarland Road, Rockford.

Johnny Pamcakes

What’s inside this Rockford family style restaurant is in the name. Well, sort of. The wordplay is a clever nod to owners John and Pam. But there’s certainly no shortage of Swedish pancakes. John and Pam have two locations: 3700 E. State St., and 7125 Harrison Ave. B, Rockford.

Stockholm Inn

Does the name of this longtime Rockford restaurant have it all when it comes to Swedish breakfast? There is rarely a time when Stockholm Inn doesn’t have full parking lot so they’re doing something right, namely their “World Famous” Swedish pancakes. There’s also a gift shop at the 2420 Charles St. restaurant.

Swedish Pancake House

Here’s another Rockford gem named for one of its treasured menu items. The family restaurant is nestled in the southwest corner of the NorthTowne Mall, 3601 N. Main St., Rockford.

Lydia’s Café

At 1710 Rural St., Rockford’s Lydia’s Café features orders of one, two or three sizable Swedish pancakes that anchor a breakfast menu that also includes French toast, omelets, Tex Mex dishes, eggs, bacon, and more.

Jerry’s Cafe

Jerry’s celebrated its fourth year in business in 2022, thanks in part to its gourmet griddle menu that features Swedish pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles. Address: 2601 N. Mulford Road, Rockford.

Waffle Shop Family Restaurant

At 6106 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, the Waffle Shop is an east-side breakfast hot spot known for all the diner classics. The breakfast menu is highlighted by its “Famous Swedish Pancakes.”

Sophia’s Restaurant

A family owned eatery since 1990, Sophia’s offers four varieties of the Swedish griddle cake, including the popular “Red, White & Blue Swedish Pancakes.” Sophia’s is at 5467 Bridge St., Roscoe.

Did we miss any? Let us know.