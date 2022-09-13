ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer is not technically over until the end of day on Sept. 21, but autumn activities in the Rockford region are already in full swing.

From apple orchards to fall festivals, the Stateline is rich with things to do during the months before the area gets covered with a blanket of snow.

If you are wondering how to get out and enjoy fall in Rockford this year, check out this list of attractions and events. Each will help you get the most out of the season.

Apple picking

Nothing rings in fall quite like the opening of the Rockford area’s apple orchards. The region is home to several places to pick as many as you’ll ever want: Curran’s Orchard, Edwards Apple Orchard, Valley Orchard and Run-A-Muc Acres, to name a few. In addition to apples, local orchards offer pumpkins, hayrides, petting zoos, donuts, cider, and more.

High school football

You know fall is right around the corner when local high school football teams begin preparing for the upcoming season. When games begin, fans pack stadiums across the region every Friday night as their teams go to battle. The sights, sounds, and smells of high school football make for a fantastic way to enjoy the season.

Oktoberfest

Just as St. Patrick’s Day signifies the coming of spring, Oktoberfest events in Beloit and Rockford offer everything you’ll need and more to celebrate fall and the German culture. If you can’t make it to a festival, don’t worry. Area pubs will hook you up.

Fall events

The Rockford region is chock-full of fall-centric special events. Some of them are Spook the Dells, Fall Pec Thing Antique & Flea Market, and Cider n’ Cinnamon Arts & Crafts Fair. There’s also Meyer’s Tricks & Treats Fun Day, Saturday Fun on the Farm at Lockwood Park, and more.

Fall foliage

Greater Rockford is certainly not without fall colors. That means there are numerous places to view rich foliage as colors go from green to a picturesque tapestry of deep red, yellow, and orange. Here are some spots to see the best fall colors and take some breathtaking photos: Anderson Japanese Gardens, Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Nygren Wetland Preserve, and Lowden State Park.

What did we miss? Shoot us a message and let us know.