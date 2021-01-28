Lovebirds wanting to get married on Valentine’s Day should apply for license now

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lovebirds looking to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day are urged to file for their marriage license now, according to the Winnebago County Clerk.

Clerk Lori Gummow says the year’s most romantic day is a popular time for marriages.

“We are excited to serve happy couples at any time, but don’t want them to miss their chance for a Valentine’s Day weekend wedding due to a delay in completing their application and appearing at their appointment,” said Gummow.

COVID-19 restrictions are making the process a little more difficult, she said. Couples must apply and submit their information prior to scheduling an appointment with the clerk.

The Clerk’s office schedules appointments for applications for marriage licenses during normal business hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ceremonies at Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State Street, Rockford, may take place within 60 days after the day the marriage license is issued. Regular hours for marriage ceremonies are between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. Marriages are performed on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointment necessary. Cost is $10 cash.