Loved ones left without answers two months after South Beloit officer killed pedestrian

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly two months since a Rockford man was hit and killed by a South Beloit Police squad car. The family says they are left with a loss and lingering questions.

On Saturday, the Guzman family held a candlelight vigil honoring Michael Guzman. They say they are desperate to know more information about the investigation.

Guzman was struck by the squad car on Blackhawk Boulevard on August 23rd, around 2:30 in the morning. The officer immediately initiated life-saving measures but Guzman was pronounced dead shortly after.

“We just want answers. We want peace and closure. We just buried him…we just know nothing,”said a sister of Michael Guzman.

Police say they are still working on the investigation and will provide more details when they can.

Michael Guzman was 35.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

