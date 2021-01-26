Loves Park approves nearly $300k for small businesses hit by pandemic

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses in Loves Park will soon receive a financial boost thanks to a hospitality grant through the city.

On Monday night, the Loves Park City Council approved $292,500 to assist local hospitality businesses. The program was created this month.

50 restaurants, bars, and gaming establishments impacted by the pandemic will benefit from the grant.

“The City of Loves Park is proud to be able to support and provide economic assistance to our business partners in the hospitality industry when they need it the most.”