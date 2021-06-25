Loves Park, Belvidere men to serve in the U.S. Navy

(WTVO) — Two Stateline-area men will be shipping off with the U.S. Navy.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Coltin Carlson, of Loves Park, joined the Navy two years ago and will serve aboard the USS Vermont, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear submarines.

Carlson is a 2019 Harlem High School graduate.

“I wanted to be a nuclear engineer, and the Navy offered the opportunity to learn what I need to one day be a nuclear plant operator,” said Carlson.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Ruvolo will serve as a master-at-arms at Naval Station Newport, in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ruvolo is a native of Belvidere.

“As an 18-year-old out of high school, I didn’t know how much the Navy had to offer,” said Ruvolo. “I just wanted to see the world. Of course, now I’m glad I stayed.”