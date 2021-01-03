Loves Park business helping people stick with their New Year’s diets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 2020, kickstarting your new year may look a little different. However, some local health experts tell us that some simple steps can start right in the comfort of your own home.

A lot of us really need a fresh start here in January and start this healthy resolution,” said Jim ‘Coach Mac’ McIlroy, the founder of Food4Fuel.

A fresh start is exactly what many people are hoping to have in 2021. New Year’s Resolutions, like losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, seem more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our business ramps up January, February, March right in the beginning of the first quarter the second quarter kind of ramps right up and usually that’s because of the new years resolutions,” Mcllroy said.

Food4Fuel in Loves Park helps people meal prep and guide them towards healthy living.

“We make it simple for those who want to live a healthy mindset and a healthy lifestyle and we package the food so people don’t have to go shopping they don’t have to make shopping list or go to the store,” Mcllroy added.

Although many people start off very motivated, the challenge is sticking with it.

“The reality is that people don’t stay on it as long as anyone wishes and I think of the reasons why is because people set unrealistic expectations,” he said.

OSF dietitian Adam Schafer advises to set attainable goals.

“We have to make them realistic a lot of times people say I want to eat healthier or be healthier. There are no specifics to that. We need to make sure resolutions are very specific and that you can measure it,” said Schafer.

Mcllroy says there is an easy trick to achieving your goals.

“The number one tip I give to everyone trying to elevate their health consciousness and losing a bit of weight is drink a lot of water our body wants the water it needs the water it benefits and thanks you for the water,” Mcllroy added.

“Everything we consume is either helping us or hurting us so it’s either fueling or bodies that’s why we call it food4fuel. We want to fuel our bodies or it’s poisoning us.”

It’s never too late to make a healthy change in your life.

“It’s never too late to get started on one if you feel like you missed the New Year resolution time frame. There is always time to improve on yourself, whether it’s related to diet and health or anything else in life,” Schafer concluded.

