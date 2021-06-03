Loves Park man killed in hit and run

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park man is dead in a hit and run as he was walking on Riverside Blvd. on Wednesday.

Loves Park Police say the man was walking in the 5700 block of E. Riverside around 11:20 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released to the public.

Police say the offending vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side, but no description of the automobile was provided.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 815-654-5015.