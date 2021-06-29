Loves Park semi driver hospitalized in Michigan crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park semi truck driver is fighting for his life after an accident in Michigan, and his family says wet roads were to blame.

Paul Maksim, husband, father of three, was driving his new semi in Muskegon when he crashed.

“When my husband crashed, my husbands thoughts went to the darkest place they could and my husband thought he would die,” said his wife, Courtney. “He was switching lanes and when he switched back into a lane, after a van took an exit, he was switching back and he hit a puddle of water and he said it made the wheels feel like it was on ice.”

Paul is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Michigan.

“He shattered his pelvis pretty bad. Both hips are broken. His femur was snapped above the hip. He broke his wrist, multiple spinal fractures in his lower back and upper back. Multiple fractured ribs. Stitches and staples galore on his stomach, arm, neck, back and face,” Courtney said.

“Yesterday was my birthday and it was the weirdest way to spend a birthday, too, but he still managed to convince the nurses to buy me flowers for my birthday,” she added.

Courtney says she believes his faith will pull him through.

“He is really our world, he’s the father of my children, he’s my husband he’s my best friend … and I feel whole when he is home with us and we could be a full family together. Everybody is here for him and he’ll pull through. He always does,” she said.

The family is with Paul in Michigan and are waiting for doctors to allow him to return home, so he can begin physical therapy.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.