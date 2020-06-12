Loves Park State Farm office donates 250 free lunches to essential workers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Markus Smith State Farm in Loves Park handed out free meals to 250 essential workers on Friday.

Starting at noon, the company, at 5535 N. 2nd Street, purchased meals which were distributed by Veebo’s Pizza and The Olive Branch food trucks, to workers who had signed up online.

Smith said he and his staff wanted to acknowledge the sacrifices essential workers make by clocking in each day during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you’re locked down and all these people are out there, you just feel like you’re not doing enough and so you always say, ‘What can do? How can I help?’ And, I felt that this is one way that I could actually contribute, by actually trying to say thank you to all those that took that risk,” he said.

