Loves Park woman dead from overnight shooting

LOVES PARK, (WTVO)–One woman is dead after a shooting in Loves Park overnight, according to police.

Officials say they were called around 11 p.m. at the 7700 block of Venus Street. Responders found the victim had died from her injuries.

The woman’s identity is being withheld from the public at this time until her family is notified.

Police say they’re still searching for a suspect, but believe this to be an isolated incident, adding that the public is not at danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is still developing