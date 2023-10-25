ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kylee Farmer, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of mob action for her part in abducting and beating a man in June.

Farmer and four others were charged after the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Allen Hawkins, 42, had caught the victim having sex with his girlfriend at a residence in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.

As the victim attempted to leave the residence, Hawkins allegedly fired a shotgun in the air.

The victim fled but was pursued by a van, police said. Five people, including Hawkins, reportedly got out of the van and beat the man with a metal pipe, later forcing him into the van where they continued to beat him.

At Samuelson and Alpine, the assailants let him out and threatened to kill him, threatening him with a machete before beating him again.

Farmer was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 35 days served, and a period of probation to follow. The charge of kidnapping against her was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Kyla Lee, 18, and Lisa Lies, 26, previously pled guilty to Mob Action in the case.

Connor Steffler, 20, is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Mob Action, and is due in court on November 9th.

Hawkins is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Mob Action, and Mob Violence, and is due back in court on November 22nd.