LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Poison frontman and Rock of Love star Brett Michaels will be performing at Loves Park’s Rivets Stadium on September 17th.

Michaels will be joined by Tommy DeCarlo, of Boston and 7th Heaven.

Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, August 1st at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Rivets website, starting at $35. Center stage tickets will go on sale for $69, with VIP tickets for $89.

Global Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Humanitarian of the Year, Bret Michaels, has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, is a reality TV superstar, according to a press release.

With the rock band Poison, Michaels scored 10 Top 40 singles including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

He has appeared in numerous reality TV shows including Rock of Love, Celebrity Apprentice and The Masked Singer.

He also has a line of pet clothing and accessories sold at PetSmart.