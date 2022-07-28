LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An epic water battle unfolded Thursday in Loves Park.

Teams of ten signed up to soak the battleground at Forest Hills Baseball Diamonds, at 742 Forest Hills Road, to benefit Gigi’s Playhouse, a non-profit that offers educational and career development programs for those with Down syndrome.

“Having a child with Down syndrome, there’s always extra costs involved. So, it’s a very important part of the Playhouse that all the services we provide are free for the lifetime of the participant, and, so, without an amazing community supporting us, there’s no way we could continue to provide those kind of service,” said Gigi’s Playhouse’s executive director, Karen Carlson.

The event was hosted by the Young Professionals Network for the fourth year in a row.