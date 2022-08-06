LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser benefitting stateline pets took place in Loves Park on Saturday.

It was all in support of a local pet food pantry. The “Dog Days of Summer Art Fair” raised money for Kibble Korner, 421 S Rockton Ave. Seven local artists sold their works, including an artistic border collie who makes paintings.

Organizers said that the demand has gone up by 40% over the past year due to the pandemic and the economy.

“With rising costs of everything, some pets have to come some place and more times than not people may go, ‘you know, I just can’t afford the pet food, what am I going to do with my dog or my cat,’ and this allows them to keep the animal that they’ve had for years and that they love in their home,” said Arles Hendershott of Keanu’s Kreations.

Kibble Korner also accepts donations of dog and cat food.