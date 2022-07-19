LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices across the nation are finally beginning to ease, hitting a two month low on Tuesday.

The national average for a gallon of gas sat at $4.49, according to AAA. A gas station in Loves Park used its grand opening to offer up even bigger discounts. It brought out a steady line of drivers to the new E. Riverside Shell location, and all were happy to be saving at the pump.

“That’s a good price,” said customer Sharon Cossey. “I like that.”

Cossey approved of the discounted prices, which came after 52% of Americans changed their summer travel plans because of high gas prices, according to a recent poll. Customer Kentra Ayers said that the increased cost of filling up every week has him rethinking where he drives.

“I have to really kind of be aware of some places you go and the distance and everything, so you gotta keep all that into consideration,” Ayers said.

Angela Brancato can relate.

“We’re doing more ride sharing and things like that and consolidating trips,” Brancato said.

Relief is slowing coming, as fuel costs are down for the fifth straight week. White House officials said that the average American will now spend $25 less per month filling up. Many drivers are still looking for the best deal in the meantime.

“I just go around town to try to find the lowest prices,” Cossey said.

The Shell won that battle Tuesday, coming in at $3.99, while other stations on Riverside were right around $4.80 per gallon. For Brancato, it was a pleasant surprise.

“I was taken by surprise because I was just pulling over for gas and I thought I knew they went down a little bit, but I didn’t know they went down that much, and then I noticed there was something going on today,” Brancato said.

While the cheaper price was only for a limited time, customer Aeboni Robinson can only wish for it to be the norm sooner rather than later.

“I hope the prices stay down and the other gas stations get with the program,” Robinson said.

Some experts said that they expect prices to drop under $4 a gallon by mid-August, but they warn that could change if there is an unexpected disruption, like a major hurricane.