LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Brandon Green, 36, solicited child pornography from a minor over the internet with the intent to groom them for sex.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Green was identified as a suspect after detectives received a report on July 2nd.

Police say Green and the victim were known to each other.

Green was arrested on Wednesday, July 25th and charged with Solicitation of Child Pornography, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.