LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday.

The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department.

The project was funded by the federal “American Rescue Plan.” There will also be an ambulance and a quint, an apparatus that combines the equipment capabilities of a ladder truck and the water pumping of a fire engine, at the location.

There will be a building dedication and open house next Tuesday from 9-11 a.m.