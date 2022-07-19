LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Kyle Lombardi, 19, has been accused of twice damaging a gas line at the Schnucks grocery store on Harlem Road in order to leave work early, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the charging documents, Lombardi had been an employee of Schnucks on June 24th and July 13th when the gas leaks occurred.

The manager told police Lombardi was the person who found both leaks, despite his position not placing him near the affected area.

Once employees and shoppers were evacuated, Lombardi allegedly asked the manager if his shift was over for the day.

Lombardi was identified as a suspect and was taken to the police department for an interview, where he confessed that he had caused the leaks so he could leave work early, police said.

Lombardi has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct.

The repair for the first gas line cost $10,000, according to the charging documents.