LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday.

Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and there were food trucks from all over the city feeding residents.

Loves Park’s actual anniversary in April 30, but the City wanted to have an event in the summer so more people could come. A business owner in Loves Park said that it was great to see residents come to the party.

“A lot of these local businesses I’m sure some of the people might not of heard from or seen before, so it’s a good way for exposure, some of the local businesses in the Loves Park region as well,” said Thaddeus Denthriff II, owner of Little Nick’s BBQ.

A fireworks show took place around 9:40 p.m., and the event wrapped up at 10:30 p.m.