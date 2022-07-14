LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a couple who went missing Tuesday on their way to Loves Park to visit their daughter.

Harold and Bonnie Hayes were last seen at a bank in Arkansas, where they told the teller there they were going to see their daughter, who lives in Loves Park, Illinois.

Harold, 78, is described as a white male, 5’07”, 155 lbs, with balding brown hair and brown eyes.

Bonnie, 77, is described as a white female, 5’01”, 148 lbs, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas on July 12th, 2022. Police say they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape, license 063WPE.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts should contact police.