LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Saturday to help a local family with living expenses and hospital bills.

David Sims was involved in a motorcycle accident last month and has been in the hospital ever since. His wife and daughters planned a ride and benefit.

There was a bike and car ride followed by a benefit with raffles, baskets and a silent auction.

“The feeling that I have the most, obviously, has had to do with the fact of the bikers that come together to run for someone they don’t know,” said family member Crystal Wilson. “We didn’t set a donate to ride with us, there was no set amount, whatever you could donate, whatever it be, the people who would throw in $20 and $100 and they don’t even know him.”

The benefit was held at Windsor Pizza Parlor, 1034 Windsor Rd., until 8 p.m.