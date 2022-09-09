LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May.

Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

According to Loves Park Police, detectives identified Deontez Williams, 31, and Charles Jackson, 23, as the suspects in the slaying.

Williams is in custody in Lucas County, Ohio, pending extradition to Winnebago County.

Jackson is in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on other charges.