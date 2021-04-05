Lower voter turnout means closer races for local Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We are less than 24 hours away from Tuesday’s local election. Election officials say it is important as ever to have your voice heard.

Last week, voting machines were tested to ensure your ballot is counted.

Two years ago, voter turnout was only at 8% for the local election. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says it is important to know big races can be decided by small margins.

“We’ve had three races in the last year that were decided by a very small number of votes, so it’s so important that people go out and cast their ballots,” said Gummow.

Social distancing and masks will be required when casting your ballot and voting booths will be sanitized frequently.

It is also important to avoid using hand sanitizer right before handling a ballot so it doesn’t get wet. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

