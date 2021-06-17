Lubrizol hires contractor to help residents clean debris from Rockton Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A contactor, Clean Harbors, has been arranged by Lubrizol to assist the residents in removing fire-related debris from residential homes and businesses in the area.

Rockton Police say residents can call 877-552-8942 to arrange to have the fire-related debris removed for them, rather that removing it themselves.

A hotline has been set up at 815-972-7300 and RocktonChemFire@wchd.org for residents who are seeking relief information.

Photo: Bryan Taylor

Photo: Jared Malavolti

Photo: David Prothero

Photo: Jack Curtiss





Photo: Jack Curtiss

Photo: Jack Curtiss

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said Rockton residents, evacuated due to the Monday’s fire at Chemtool, must stay away from their homes until more test results come back from the EPA.

Hundreds of Rockton residents are still evacuated from their homes within that one mile evacuation zone of the Chemtool facility, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.

Neighbors were evacuated after the plant exploded. Rockton Middle School, at 6121 Elevator Rd, has been set up as an evacuation site.

Martell said there are concerns about the composition of particulates which were blown out of the building and onto neighboring homes and yards. She said testing will determine if it is safe to mow lawns, turn on air conditioners, etc., without endangering residents’ health.

Martell did say air quality at ground level remains safe to breathe, and residents are no longer asked to wear masks. Individuals with underlying respiratory conditions should continue to wear masks, she said.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said so far, no toxins have been detected in the Rock River or Rockton’s water system.