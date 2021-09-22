Lunchables shortage: Why are they missing from stores?

MIAMI – JULY 1: A shopper picks an Oscar Mayer Lunchables product from a store shelf July 1, 2003 in Miami, Florida. Kraft Foods Inc., the nations largest food manufacturer and the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, plans to examine the nutrition of its products and take steps to fight obesity and promote health. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — There has recently been a shortage of Lunchables, which is a popular pre-packaged-meal that contains foods like cheese, crackers, candy, hot dogs, and pizza.

Fans of the convenient food product are disappointed and wondering why Lunchables aren’t available. Many parents have reached out to social media to voice their frustrations on the shortage.

“Is there a Lunchables shortage because every day that I’ve been in the stores around my way they have been completely out of them,” one person commented on Lunchables’ Instagram page.

Kraft Heinz, creator of the meal kits, told TODAY Food that the demand for Lunchables has reached an all-time high, with sales growing in double-digits for the first time in 5 years.

“Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz brands in the second quarter of 2021,” a spokesperson for Kraft Heinz said. “We are also seeing all-time high demand for many of our brands, including Lunchables, Lunchables is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in 5 years.”

The demand is so high and supply is so low, that Rouse Markets came up with its own version of Lunchables, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kraft Heinz says they’re working to increase the number of Lunchables available in stores. They’re investing in supply chains and their teams are “working fast & furiously so our retailers and consumers can get more of the Kraft Heinz products they love,” they said.