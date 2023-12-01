HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

Culkin, 43, was joined by former “Home Alone” castmate Catherine O’Hara and his girlfriend Brenda Song and their two sons for the ceremony.

Macaulay, congratulations,” O’Hara said, according to PEOPLE. “You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation,” she said. “The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

Culkin was presented with his star by Steve Nissen, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season,” Culkin said. “I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,”