MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge says a Machesney Park man accused of killing his mother remains unfit for trial.

Police say Kent Stoner beat his 70-year-old mother, Sharon Stoner, to death. Officers found her unresponsive at an apartment on Northway Park Road in May 2019.

Stoner is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery. A judge found Stoner unfit for trial in August 2019.

He is due back in court June 8.