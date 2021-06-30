Machesney Park man arrested on child pornography charges

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Nathan Sullivan has been arrested for allegedly trading in child pornography, according to police.

The Illinois State Police arrested Sullivan on Wednesday. Investigators from several agencies, including the State Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and South Beloit Police Department, executed a search warrant at his house in the 7500 block of Mildred Road.

During the search, investigators seized evidence to support his arrest.

Sullivan was arrested on one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography and five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing.