MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rideshare company Bird is bringing its electric scooter program to Machesney Park.

The two-wheeled public transportation vehicles, which can reach 15 mph, are available to rent through the Bird app.

The scooters are already available in Rockford, Beloit and South Beloit.

Freeport had the scooters, but the city council recently voted to get rid of them, citing complaints of misuse.