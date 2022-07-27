MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are working to find out who is responsible for an abandoned minivan that had been on fire Wednesday morning at Rock Cut State Park.

Eli Peters was on a run with his dog when he discovered the burned husk of the 2020 Toyota Sienna on a recreation path. He said when he found it, the melted remains were still hot.

Photo: Eli Peters

Photo: Eli Peters

“It bugs me. This one of our local resources. It’s one of our local treasures,” Peters said. “I’m here every day that I’m not traveling, I’m in this park enjoying what we have out here and it’s not acceptable to see a vehicle on fire in any neighborhood, but when it’s in the park like this, it’s more than a little alarming.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Illinois State Police for comment, but have not heard back.