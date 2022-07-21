MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews were called to an in-home daycare on Windbourne Drive on Thursday around noon for a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said smoke was seen coming from the attic and the rear of the home.

Evacuations had already begun when rescue crews arrived.

North Park Fire said the flames started on the exterior of the home and spread to the attic, but were quickly extinguished after crews got to the scene.

“We do have some interior damage above the bedroom and then to the exteriors of the home,” said Chief Joel Hallstrom.

Damage estimates have not yet been prepared and fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.