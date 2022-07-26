MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting on Tuesday afternoon but discovered it was a false alarm, caused by an angry video gamer.

Police responded to a possible emergency in 900 block of Drexel Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies on the scene told Eyewitness News there had been no shooting, as reported. Police said the resident had been playing a video game and had been yelling loudly at the TV.

Police also said he may have broken something inside the house, which may have been mistaken as a gunshot.

No charges have been announced.