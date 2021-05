ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a machine fire at International Paper Company on 23rd Avenue on Thursday.

Officials said the fire was small and was extinguished before the fire department arrived around 11 a.m.. No one was hurt and no equipment was damaged, a representative for the company said.

Investigators say the machine wasn’t near the paper supply, and the cause for the fire is still being determined.