Macy’s reopens at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Macy’s has reopened at CherryVale mall with modified store hours.
The store now operates from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
In addition, curbside pickup is still available during those hours.
