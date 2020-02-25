Madison man arrested for 5th DUI

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Antoine Kenneth Goodman, 40, from Madison WI was arrested on Monday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Police say this was his 5th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a call of a disabled vehicle partially in traffic on I-94 westbound on Monday around 6 p.m. The vehicle was stopped near mile marker 240.

The officers saw two people in the vehicle. The person who was originally thought to be the passenger, Goodman, appeared to be under the influence.

Police say they soon confirmed that Goodman was the driver and arrested him.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

