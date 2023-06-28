NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — Singer Madonna has put her upcoming tour on hold after being sent to intensive care after suffering a bacterial infection, according to her manager.

Guy Oseary shared an update on Instagram on Wednesday, saying the “Like a Virgin” singer spent several days in the ICU, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Page Six reported that Madonna, 64, was found unresponsive in New York over the weekend and was rushed to the hospital and intubated.

Madonna was due to embark on an 84-date “Celebration” tour starting July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary said.