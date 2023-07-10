CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WTVO) — James Lewis, 76, the only person ever convicted in connection with the “Tylenol Murders” in Chicago, was found dead over the weekend.

According to WLS, Lewis was found dead in his Cambridge home near Boston.

Lewis was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson and Johnson in 1982, and was sentenced to federal prison.

Lewis was never charged with the murders.

During a prison interview, Lewis told journalists how the killer would have been able to fill Tylenol capsules with cyanide, but denied he was the one who did it.

Over the span of three days, seven people died from poisoning after ingesting cyanide-laced capsules of Extra -Strength Tylenol bought in local drugstores.

The case terrified Chicagoans, gripped the nation, and led drug companies to create safety-seal packaging for their products.

Police believe someone took bottles of Tylenol capsules from several grocery and drug stores in the area, filled them with the cyanide pills then put the tampered bottles back on the shelves.

The killer was never caught, and the case remains unsolved to this day.

A Chicago Tribune investigation has uncovered new information linking Lewis to the murders