Majority of voters believe Congress should investigate violent 2020 protests

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building, in Minneapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WTVO) — As Congress investigates the January 6th Capitol riot, a new poll has found that a majority of American voters believe Congress should also investigate the Black Lives Matter protests which sparked violence across the country last year.

According to a new Rasmussen poll, 66% of voters say Congress should investigate the wave of violent protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Arson and looting took place in cities all across the U.S.

That number is higher than the number of voters (49%) who say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee should investigate the Capitol riot, according to the poll.

“Sixty-seven percent (67%) of whites, 64% of black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities,” the report said.

Seventy-five percent (75%) of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.

The riots cost insurance companies between $1-2 billion in damages. More than 2,000 police officers were injured and at least 27 people were killed.

Among the findings of the survey:

— Sixty-five percent (65%) believe President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should meet with the family of St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was murdered in 2020 when he was protecting his friend’s business from looters, just as they did with the family of George Floyd.

— Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters think participants in the nationwide 2020 rioting and looting should be criminally charged, as were those who took part in the January 6 Capitol riot.

— Sixty-five percent (65%) disagree with Black Lives Matter activists who claim that the U.S. flag and the pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags are symbols of racism.

— Fifty-three percent (53%) think Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020 similar to the awards proposed by Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol Police.

— Sixty-two percent (62%) of voters believe that elected officials who downplay the nationwide 2020 rioting and looting deserve to be criticized, a number higher than the 51% who believe politicians deserve criticism for downplaying the January 6 Capitol riot.

— Sixty-eight percent (68%) think that refusing to prosecute trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, resisting arrest and other “quality of life” crimes is likely to increase the commission of those crimes.

— An overwhelming 76% of voters believe young people should be taught to comply with police rather than resist or flee arrest.

A spokesperson for the National Police Association said, “Many elected officials of both parties and at all levels followed up, not by apologizing to their citizens for failing to uphold the law, but by accusing police officers of systemic racism, being in need of reform, reimagining and defunding.”