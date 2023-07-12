WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A driver who was trying to get away from the U.S. Secret Service allegedly struck a pedestrian, who later died, near the National Mall Wednesday, according to U.S. Park Police.

In a statement Wednesday, Lt. Paul Mayhair with the Secret Service said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a vehicle with an expired registration.

The driver, who has not been identified, reportedly indicated they would not stop, according to Mayhair. They then allegedly drove through a red light and hit pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Among those was a 75-year-old man from Philadelphia, who later died at an area hospital, Lt. James Dingeldein with Park Police told Nexstar’s WDVM. A 13-year-old girl who was also injured was evaluated at the scene and released.

As of Wednesday night, authorities have yet to locate the suspect vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information related to the incident and investigation can contact the U.S. Parke Police at (202) 379-4877.