ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show.

According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court.

Records also show he was convicted in Winnebago County back in 1999 for attempting to sell a stolen vehicle and in 2002 for possession of cannabis.

Jones is currently jailed in Lake County, Florida, for allegedly beating his wife and stepson to death with a hammer and raping another woman inside a camper at the Thousand Trails Resort in the city of Clermont.

Police say after killing his wife, 38-year-old Sandra Gaudino, Jones wrapped her body in a plastic bag and hid it under a mattress. He allegedly killed his stepson, 17-year-old Ty Finister, the next day.

The victim of the sexual assault, described as a relative, witnessed the killings, police said.

“The female victim of the sexual battery, unfortunately, heard this and viewed this as it happened and it’s just horrible all the way around,” Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell said. “(She) reported to the sheriff’s office that she had witnessed a homicide take place in the home, and after that, she was tied up by the suspect and sexually battered throughout the day.”

According to published reports, Jones currently lives in Howell, Michigan. Police say he confessed to the killings and is charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

Clermont, Florida, is about 26 miles west of Orlando.