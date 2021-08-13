Man accused of killing Officer Ella French was free after being charged in hit-and-run: court records show

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right). (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO (WGN)— Court records show the man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French was free even though he faced charges in connection with a hit-and-run four months ago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports at the time of the hit-and-run, Emonte Morgan was already on probation for robbery.

Officers stopped a car Emonte Morgan and his brother Eric Morgan were in at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in Englewood Saturday night.

Police said Morgan shot French and her partner who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

On April 9, police arrested Morgan for a hit-and-run on the 1300 block of Wells Street.

A Northwestern Memorial Hospital doctor who witnessed the crash told the Sun-Times that Morgan hit a man with his van. The impact sent the pedestrian flying.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Morgan was charged with a misdemeanor and posted bond the next day.

A court hearing on Morgan’s robbery probation violation with the hit-and-run arrest was supposed to take place this past Tuesday — three days after French was killed.

French joined the police department in 2018. The 29-year-old was the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.