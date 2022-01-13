Man accused of killing TikTok star boyfriend over video game

FILE – In this July 28, 2018, file photo, London Spitfire fan Rick Ybarra, of Plainfield, Ind., reacts after London won the second game against the Philadelphia Fusion during the Overwatch League Grand Finals competition at Barclays Center in New York. A new venture backed by many of video gaming’s biggest publishers is unveiling a network that hopes to be to esports what ESPN has been to traditional sports. VENN is set to launch in 2020 and aims to give the fragmented esports scene a home base for content with higher production value than gamers are used to with online streaming. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PONTIAC, Mich. (WTVO) – A Michigan man has been accused of killing his longtime boyfriend, a TikTok creator, who allegedly died over their fight about a video game.

According to WDIV, 31-year-old Docquen Watkins was arraigned with a second-degree murder charge on Jan. 9 in the Oakland County Jail. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from Watkins shortly before midnight on Jan. 6, when he told officials that 28-year-old Rory Teasley, his boyfriend of 10 years, was “sleeping” on the couch after a fight.

Teasley was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. They went on to say that Watkins and Teasley had been arguing over the e-sports game ‘Overwatch,’ when Watkins allegedly strangled Teasley to death.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Known on social media app TikTok by his handle @too2pump4tv, Teasley had more than 200,000 followers and millions of likes on his comedy and dance videos. His most recent video, posted on Jan. 6, focused on almost being 30 years old. Teasley also posted a video featuring the couple on Dec. 6 and tagged Watkins, though that account has no videos of its own.

Watkins is currently held in the Oakland County Jail without bond. He has a probable cause conference scheduled for Jan. 18, and a preliminary examination on Jan. 25. Police said Watkins had a previous conviction for malicious destruction of property.