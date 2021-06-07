Man arrested for allegedly shooting victim in drug deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have announced the arrest of Lamar Glover, 29, who is accused of shooting a victim in a drug deal.

According to police, officers were called to the 3900 block of Delaware around 11:55 p.m. where they found a car crashed into a tree. Police said a handgun and spent shell casings were found inside the car.

The victim told police he was shot while attempting to purchase drugs near Ashley Avenue and Chestnut Street.

A short time later, Glover arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, and No Firearm Owners Identification Card.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

