CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTVO) — A man was arrested at a Florida Family Dollar store last week after allegedly striking a manager with a lollipop during an altercation.

According to police in Clearwater, Dalton Reed, 24, was waiting in the checkout lane on August 30th when he got into a “verbal argument” with the store manager, David Johndrow.

During the argument, police said Reed allegedly threw a lollipop at Johndrow’s chest.

The offending weapon “did not cause bodily harm,” the officer wrote in the arrest affidavit.

According to The Smoking Gun. Reed was charged with Battery. Then, police added a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge after a crack pipe was allegedly found in one of his pockets during a search.

Reed has been ordered not to return to the Family Dollar store.